Cluster Lizard – Star Corsair (Album – Prostir)
Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, Cinematographic, Ambient-Techno. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: “Star Corsair” is the third album…
Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, Cinematographic, Ambient-Techno.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “Star Corsair” is the third album by the Ukrainian duo –based in Berlin, Dmytro Fedorenko – Kateryna Zavoloka. After the previous work they were considering how their next album should sound-like and started listening to their favorite Soundtracks. It brought them to the idea of writing an imaginary soundtrack for the “Star Corsair”-book written by Ukrainian sci/fi writer, philosopher, and dissident Oles Berdnyk.
Content: Cluster Lizard took some distance with previous works, leaving the Industrial influence away and focusing on a pure Soundtrack approach. It resulted in a fusion between darker Electronic sounds and pure space-like Ambient reverie with some Technoid elements on top. Rhythms are regularly joining in to get the Ambient side a bit danceable.
+ + + : Cluster Lizard doesn’t exactly repeat themselves and that’s an aspect I always highly appreciate. A Soundtrack isn’t always the most accessible format to conquer a wider audience, but this duo always has an intelligent writing and approach. The mix of influences makes the album more accessible, creating a feeling of dark reverie. The concept is great and has been transposed into alluring sound treatments revealing the magic of good-old analog effects and overwhelming sound blasts. I also like the spooky sphere hanging over the work.
– – – : The album is missing a true climax, which isn’t easy to reach with this kind of concept. The concept has maybe reduced the talented duo to do something different from their previous productions –and side-projects, so in the end it all sounds like a true challenge.
Conclusion: “Star Corsair” sounds like an ode to a book, which had a deep impact on both protagonists; Ambient music for further generations!
Best songs: “Free Will And Command”, “Multibalance And Immensity”, “The Drop Reflects The Ocean Itself”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: https://clusterlizard.com / www.facebook.com/cluster.lizard
