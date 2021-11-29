Terralienus – As The Red Giant Passes (Album – Avalanche Organization)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Drone.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Terralienus is a solo-project driven by Lithuanian artist Saulius Bielskis who’s also involved with other projects. This is the first work by Terralienus in more than ten years.
Content: The album features one single track, which sounds as a Dark-Ambient and meditative voyage. You feel driven by an endless sound wave, which progressively moves towards an imaginary climax, which never comes.
+ + + : I think it’s important listening to this work in the right circumstances. I imagine listening to this music during a long Winter night, closed eyes and just letting your imagination do the rest. The work indeed has a visual appeal, which mainly emerges at the final part of the work. The sound layers became a bit denser, creating the illusion that a nearby danger comes closer. This is the perfect work to mix with a visual creation.
– – – : The track evolves pretty slowly so in the end 39 minutes are becoming a little bit monotonous.
Conclusion: Terralienus creates a dark and imaginary sonic cosmos.
Best songs: “As The Red Giant Passes”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/saulius.zauliuz
Label: www.avalancheorg.net
