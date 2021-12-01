And Then You Die – Electric Uterus (Album – Skithund Records)
Genre/Influences: Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Finish formation And Then You Die this year celebrates…
Genre/Influences: Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Finish formation And Then You Die this year celebrates their thirtieth anniversary. The band now featuring Michael Wägar, Harri Huhtala and Ove Ritola has accomplished a new work; “Electric Uterus” revealing seven songs.
Content: The album takes off with a kind of intro-track followed by a hard and heavy sonic outburst dominated by furious, Industrial-like guitar playing and an exploding chorus. The hardest part of the work sounds violent and merciless, but also feature a kind of hypnotic sensation on “Shit That Floats” while “On The Rim” makes me think to an Industrial version of Depeche Mode.
+ + + : The heavy, evil side of this work is absolutely terrific. The songs have something menacing and extremely violent, but also reveal carrying choruses. “Fuck Your Sacrifice” is a true sonic apotheosis; a total apocalyptic approach of Industrial music with an aggressive chorus. The fuzzy-industrialized guitar playing creates a haunting and somewhat hypnotic feeling.
– – – : The work is alternating brilliant songs with rather less uninspired cuts, but in the end I prefer focusing on the best side of the work.
Conclusion: “Electric Uterus” is a piece of dynamite; a kind of Industrial terror production for tough people.
Best songs: “Fuck Your Sacrifice”, “Shit That Floats”, “On The Rim”.
Rate: 7½.
Label: www.skithundrecords.com / www.facebook.com/skithundrecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.