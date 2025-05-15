Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish industrial act CK 37 will release a new two-track single on May 23, 2025, delivering a “confrontational electronic reinterpretation” of Ebba Grön’s punk anthem “800º” alongside a genre-bending remix of their own track “Svett”. The release will be available for digital download.

The lead track “800º” transforms the original punk protest into a harsh body music track. The band describes the piece not as a cover, but as “a warning shot,” adding: “This isn’t nostalgia — it’s a code red.”

Backing the title track is a remix of “Svett” by Punch Reverse. The rework merges synth sequences with aggressive guitar layers. The remix is described by the band as “a six-string inferno forged for fists, fury, and full-body combustion.”

Here is the original version of “Svett“.

<a href="https://ck37.bandcamp.com/album/svett">Svett by CK 37</a>

About CK 37

CK 37, short for Centralkalkylator 37, is a Swedish EBM and industrial collective. The group’s stated mission is to weaponize sound against societal inertia and collapse. Formed by three members operating under conceptual aliases — S.A. Dist, Ossi Oscillator, and The Synth Panda — the band blends elements of EBM, industrial, noise, and avant-garde electronics.

The group consists of:

S.A. Dist : A former AI researcher whose sonic approach fuses neural rhythm patterns with hard-edged production.

: A former AI researcher whose sonic approach fuses neural rhythm patterns with hard-edged production. Ossi Oscillator : An experimental sound manipulator using Arctic field recordings and industrial-grade synthesis.

: An experimental sound manipulator using Arctic field recordings and industrial-grade synthesis. The Synth Panda: A signal architect.

