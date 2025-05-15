Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

UK post-punk band And Also the Trees have begun a nine-date tour across Switzerland and Italy, in support of their 2024 album “Mother-of-pearl moon“. The band will also perform at Bologna’s Botanique Festival on June 14, concluding the current round of European live dates.

The tour opens in Geneva at L’Usine – tonight that is – and includes a sold-out performance at Château de Chillon, along with stops in Lucerne, Bergamo, Bassano, Rome, Florence, Pescara, and Caserta. Full dates are listed below.

<a href="https://andalsothetrees.bandcamp.com/album/mother-of-pearl-moon">Mother-of-pearl moon by And Also The Trees</a>

These performances coincide with the reissue of the group’s 2007 album “(Listen for) The Rag and Bone Man.” The new remastered edition includes six previously unreleased tracks written during the original album sessions. It also marks the album’s first release on vinyl, issued as a double LP in a hand-numbered, gatefold limited edition of 500 copies. A CD version will also be released, featuring a booklet with lyrics and photographs.

The band is currently working on their sixteenth studio album.

And Also the Trees tour dates

May 15 – Geneva (CH), L’Usine

May 16 – Chateau de Chillon (CH) Sold Out

May 17 – Lucerne (CH), Sedel

May 18 – Bergamo (IT), Druso

May 19 – Bassano (IT), Vinile

May 21 – Rome (IT), Studio Miriam

May 22 – Florence (IT), Teatro Lippi

May 23 – Pescara (IT), Scumm

May 24 – Caserta (IT), Lizard Club

June 14 – Bologna (IT), Botanique Festival

About and also the trees

Formed in Worcestershire, England, in 1979 by vocalist Simon Huw Jones and guitarist Justin Jones, and also the trees emerged from the original post-punk movement. The band developed a distinctive sound combining mandolin-like electric guitar, brooding rhythms, and lyrical storytelling.

Over four decades, they have released fifteen studio albums and performed extensively across Europe, North America, and Japan.

Their early recordings were initially circulated via cassette before collaborations with members of The Cure brought broader recognition. The group continued to evolve stylistically while remaining independent, culminating in a steady stream of albums and international tours.

The current lineup includes Simon Huw Jones (vocals), Justin Jones (guitar, zither, autoharp), Paul Hill (drums), Grant Gordon (bass), and Colin Ozanne (clarinet, piano).

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)