Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Slovenian experimental collective CADLAG have released their latest full-length album, titled “Tensor” via Pharmafabrik. The album is available as a limited 7″ reel tape edition, on compact disc, and across digital platforms including Bandcamp.

“Tensor” comprises nine tracks and spans 53 minutes. According to the band, the recordings took place in an array of acoustically unique environments including a cathedral, World War I cavern tunnels, industrial zones, and disused mining shafts. “Each location imprints its own spectral presence onto the recordings, allowing the space itself to become an instrument,” CADLAG says.

The material was recorded entirely through an analog mixing console, hence also the release on 7-inch reel-to-reel tape.

The album merges noise, drone, ambient, hardcore, and experimental electronics into an immersive sonic experience. An excerpt is currently available via YouTube.

The album is fully streamable and downloadable via Pharmafabrik’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://music.pharmafabrik.com/album/tensor">Tensor by Cadlag</a>

About CADLAG

CADLAG is a Slovenian experimental-electronic project that emerged from the Ljubljana-based Pharmafabrik label network. The group includes long-time members from Slovenia’s noise, industrial, and hardcore scenes. Formed in the 2010s, CADLAG originally aimed to reinterpret grindcore structures through drone and noise media, eventually shifting into spatially immersive live sets that blend field recordings, extreme frequencies, and ambient tension.

Their name references the mathematical term “càdlàg”, describing functions that are right-continuous with left limits, reflecting the group’s fascination with abrupt sonic discontinuities. Earlier recordings and collaborations include appearances on experimental compilations such as “Anthology Of Post Industrial Music From Balkan Region“. In 2023, Side-Line Magazine described CADLAG as “a collective that confronts silence with devastating precision”.

The core members of the group are: Simon Šerc, who is also the founder and driving force behind the project, with Dejan Brilj, Boris Laharnar and Neven M. Agalma.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)