SPK returns as The SPKtR for a 12-country European tour

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Industrial group SPK, performing under the name The SPKtR, tours Europe from 7 November to 6 December 2026, with dates across 12 countries: Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Greece. The run includes appearances at the Wrocław Industrial Festival, the XXII Congresso Post Industriale and BIMFEST. SPK is fronted by founding member and film composer Graeme Revell, joined by his son Robert J. Revell. Ticket details are handled by the individual venues and festivals.

The tour opens at the Wrocław Industrial Festival in Poland on 7 November, then moves through Scandinavia, Austria and Germany, with festival stops at the XXII Congresso Post Industriale in Pordenone, Italy, on 28 November and at BIMFEST in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, on 5 December, before closing in Athens on 6 December.

Tour dates for The SPKtR

7 November – Wrocław, Poland – Stary Klasztor, Wrocław Industrial Festival

10 November – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

12 November – Gothenburg, Sweden – Monument 031

13 November – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen, Klubb Död

16 November – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room, Liccht

17 November – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

21 November – Budapest, Hungary – S1 Beer Factory

22 November – Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

23 November – Kranj, Slovenia – TrainStation SubArt

28 November – Pordenone, Italy – Capitol, XXII Congresso Post Industriale

1 December – Augsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

2 December – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

3 December – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling

5 December – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium – De Casino, BIMFEST

6 December – Athens, Greece – Black Temple

About SPK and The SPKtR

SPK formed in Sydney, Australia, in 1978 around New Zealand-born Graeme Revell and Neil Hill, taking its name from Sozialistisches Patientenkollektiv, a German radical-patients’ collective. The debut album, “Information Overload Unit”, followed in 1981, credited to Operator (Revell) on synthesizers, rhythms, treatments and vocals, Mike Wilkins on guitar, bass and tapes, Tone Generator (Dominic Guerin) on synthesizers and treatments, and Mr Clean (Ashley Revell) as technician.

“Leichenschrei” followed in 1982 on Thermidor Records in the United States and in 1983 on the band’s own Side Effekts label in the United Kingdom. Sinan Leong joined on lead vocals in 1983, and the group moved toward a more commercial industrial dance sound on the single “Junk Funk” and the album “Machine Age Voodoo” (1984). SPK disbanded in 1988.

Graeme Revell went on to a career as a film and video-game composer, scoring titles including “The Crow”, “The Craft”, “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Sin City”, “Blow” and “Dune”, and contributing to the “Call of Duty” franchise. In 2025 he reactivated SPK for its first live shows in almost four decades, performing in Europe with his son Robert. The pair released the single “The Last of Men” in March 2026 under the name The SPKtR, its first new material in close to forty years, and made their live debut as The SPKtR at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig in May 2026.

Robert J. Revell also released his own album, “Torn Remnants of Nobility”, in November 2025. The November-December 2026 European tour follows that live debut and the “The Last of Men” release.

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