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Australian industrial synth crust artist Schkeuditzer Kreuz, the solo project of Kieren Hills, returns to Japan and Southeast Asia in October 2026 for a 21-date run across seven countries in 24 days: Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Ticket details are handled by the individual venues and promoters; several Southeast Asian stops are listed with the venue still to be announced.

The tour opens in Tokyo on 2 October and works through Nagoya, Shizuoka and Osaka before crossing into Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, closing in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on 22 October, with three further Indonesian dates following on 23 to 25 October. Stops include the Visayas Hardcore Punk Fest in Bacolod City and a Bali date at Gimme Shelter.

Tour dates for Schkeuditzer Kreuz

2 October – Tokyo, Japan – Earthdom

3 October – Tokyo, Japan – Ochiai

4 October – Nagoya, Japan – Duct

6 October – Shizuoka, Japan – Sougen

7 October – Osaka, Japan – Hokage

8 October – Siem Reap, Cambodia – Atlantis Metal Bar

9 October – Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Distortion

10 October – Chiang Mai, Thailand – Yoda Gallery

13 October – Bangkok, Thailand – Live Haus BKK

14 October – Singapore – venue to be announced

15 October – Batam, Indonesia – Loka Suara

16 October – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Moutou

17 October – Bacolod City, Philippines – Visayas Hardcore Punk Fest

18 October – General Santos City, Philippines – venue to be announced

19 October – Davao City, Philippines – venue to be announced

20 October – Cebu City, Philippines – venue to be announced

21 October – Quezon City, Philippines – venue to be announced

22 October – Dasmariñas, Cavite, Philippines – venue to be announced

23 October – Bali, Indonesia – Gimme Shelter

24 October – Jogjakarta, Indonesia – venue to be announced

25 October – Purworejo, Indonesia – venue to be announced

About Schkeuditzer Kreuz

Schkeuditzer Kreuz is the solo project of Kieren Hills, who was born in New Zealand and is based in Lawson, in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia. The project combines electronic body music and industrial with crust and d-beat punk, a sound Hills has described with terms such as “industrial synth crust” and “d-beat raw synth punk”. The debut release was the five-song 12-inch EP “Give Me Nothing”, launched with a 15-date tour across eastern Australia in March 2021.

The discography includes the albums “Isolated and Alone” (2021) and “No Life Left” (2023), the latter later repressed on Bad Habit Records. Schkeuditzer Kreuz first toured Japan in June 2024, a run Side-Line covered at the time. In November 2024 the project released a split 7-inch with Decide Today, and the following year issued the split EP “State Violence State Control” with Sydney act Low Life on Winter Garden Records.

The third album, “Swan Grinder“, mastered by Martin Bowes of Attrition, followed on 30 August 2025 and was supported by a European tour that September and October. The single “Keep Dancing”, a remix from “Swan Grinder”, was released in June 2026. The October 2026 dates return Schkeuditzer Kreuz to Japan and Southeast Asia with the widest regional spread of the “Swan Grinder” campaign, adding Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to the itinerary alongside Japan.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com