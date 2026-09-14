September 14, 2026

Dusken Harmony releases ‘Unkeyed’, a nine-track dark synthpop album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 14, 2026

Dusken Harmony releases “Unkeyed,” a nine-track dark synthpop album, on Bandcamp on September 16, 2026, exploring isolation and toxic attachments.

Dusken Harmony "Unkeyed" album cover art
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Dusken Harmony, the dark synthpop and twilight electronics project of Minsk-based multi-instrumentalist Anton Yeroma, releases its new album “Unkeyed” on September 16, 2026, as a nine-track digital release on Bandcamp.

‘Unkeyed’ tracklist and concept

“Unkeyed” runs across nine tracks: “The Golden Weight”, “In the Walls”, “Another Face”, “The Sculptor’s Flaw”, “Open the Box”, “The Little Prince of the Night”, “The Secret Flower”, “Lighthouse” and “The Locked Room”. Dusken Harmony describes the album as sitting at the crossroads of dark synthpop and twilight electronics, built on haunting vintage textures, and as a story of artificial isolation, toxic attachments and the search for a flicker of inner light in a world of polished facades. The album is available as a digital release on Bandcamp, with a full links hub at band.link/unkeyed.

About Dusken Harmony

Dusken Harmony is a musical project run by Anton Yeroma, a multi-instrumentalist based in Minsk, Belarus, blending new wave, post-punk, darkwave and dark synthpop elements. The project’s Bandcamp catalog began with the EP “Disarmed”, released August 14, 2024, a six-track collection paired with the music video for “The Shadow”. “Thorny Agony” followed on May 20, 2025, a nine-track album that included a video for “Black Mask”.

“Unkeyed” is the fifth release in Dusken Harmony’s Bandcamp catalog, following “Disarmed” and “Thorny Agony” as well as two further releases, “Shrouded in Mystery” and “The Last Star”. The new album extends the project’s dark synthpop and twilight electronics sound into a concept built around isolation and the search for light within it.

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