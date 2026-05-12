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Pigface, the Chicago industrial rock supergroup founded by Martin Atkins and William Rieflin, will release “The Howler: An English Breakfast” on LP via Overdrive/Invisible Records on May 29, 2026. The album features Genesis P-Orridge on vocals, Mick Harris on bass source material, and Martin Atkins on drums, loops and tape delays.

The recording dates from 1996/97 and was made at Atkins’ Mattress Factory / Invisible Records studio at 2024 S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago.

The session was connected to the period around Pigface’s 1997 album “A New High in Low”. Genesis P-Orridge was brought to the studio to read a spoken-word text over dub-based material built with Bodog on sitar, Dave Wright of Not Breathing, loops from Mick Harris, and engineering by Adam Yoffe. Tom Whittaker remastered the release.

Small detail, Atkins recovered the text pages used during the session “years later, when my drum tech Jim fished those discarded pages out of the trash and gifted them back to me.”

“The Howler: An English Breakfast” contains four tracks:

<a href="https://overdriverec.bandcamp.com/album/howler-an-english-breakfast" rel="noopener">Howler – An English Breakfast by PigFace with Genesis P Orridge</a>

The release comes as a digital download and as a black vinyl, a deluxe vinyl and bundle options. A separate signed and numbered blue vinyl edition is available via Martin Atkins’ BigCartel store. That edition is limited to 330 copies and includes a download of a different 43-minute mix, 3D glasses, and an 8-page booklet reproduction of the original fax.

About Pigface

Pigface are an American industrial rock supergroup from Chicago, Illinois. The project was formed in 1990 by Martin Atkins and William Rieflin after Ministry’s “The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste” tour. That tour included musicians such as Nivek Ogre, Chris Connelly, Atkins and Rieflin, and led Atkins and Rieflin to continue the idea as a revolving collaboration.

Pigface released “Gub” in 1991, followed by “Fook” in 1992, “Notes From Thee Underground” in 1994, “A New High in Low” in 1997, “Easy Listening…” in 2003, and “6” in 2009. The project has worked with a large rotating network of industrial, post-punk, noise and experimental musicians rather than a fixed lineup. Early collaborators included Trent Reznor, Chris Connelly, Nivek Ogre, En Esch, Paul Barker and Genesis P-Orridge.

Genesis P-Orridge, born Neil Andrew Megson in Manchester in 1950, co-founded Throbbing Gristle and later formed Psychic TV.

Mick Harris is an English musician from Birmingham, known for Napalm Death, Scorn, Lull and Painkiller. We previously covered his dark ambient project Lull and the “Moments” album.

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