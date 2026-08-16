Brooddark – Deliro (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

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Yaroslav Gavrilyuk, aka Brooddark, is an artist from Belarus about whom little background information is available. In 2025, he released the impressive album “Overvoltage” plus a collaborative album with Tsarewitch; both releases appeared on Cryo Chamber. With this newest opus, released by Winter-Light, the artist returns with ten brand-new tracks.

This album is a quintessentially Cinematic work infused with some extra Dark-Ambient influences. Personally, I would have liked some of the tracks to be longer, given the richness of the soundscapes and the atmosphere Yaroslav Gavrilyuk creates within his compositions. Deep, powerful tones erupt amidst dark waves of sound, vibrating through your entire body and seemingly reaching right up to your throat. Some sounds are truly monstrous, creating an ominous atmosphere that, combined with various background noise elements, completely overwhelms the listener with a sense of dread. It evokes a deeply unsettling feeling, leaving you with a profound sense of desolation. The album consists of a succession of powerful compositions, with the artist setting the bar remarkably high.

The album may lack a definitive climax, but otherwise, “Deliro” comes close to absolute perfection. It is a release that absolutely deserves to be discovered—and Brooddark is certainly an artist to keep a close eye on. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Deliro”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/deliro

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