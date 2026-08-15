Beyond Border – Aftermath (Digital/CD Album – NoCut)

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Beyond Border started out as a duo in 2019 and has since grown into a trio comprising Kai Vincenz Németh, Michael Deiters, and newcomer Renee Brandt. With Aftermath, the German band delivers its third full-length album, produced by none other than Rob Dust. The album is also available as a double CD.

Beyond Border remains true to a sound that sits somewhere between classic Electro-Pop and the slightly harder, more dance-oriented Future-Pop genre. Danceability is a key element of this record, an aspect undoubtedly influenced by Rob Dust’s involvement. The album is pure ‘power-pop’, occasionally incorporating guitar riffs to inject even more energy into the mix. What follows is a succession of sensational tracks, sounding like an imaginary fusion of bands such as Mesh, Massive Ego, and Depeche Mode. Terrolokaust and, notably, Ruined Conflict were invited to contribute, with the latter’s collaboration proving particularly infectious thanks to Xavier Morales and his distinctive voice. In terms of production, the album delivers everything one could expect from an Electro/Future-Pop release, while being meticulously crafted down to the finest detail. None of the twelve tracks disappoints. Small details sometimes build towards incredible climaxes, such as the female choral effect that emerges towards the end of the beautiful “Absolution”.

The second disc features a solid selection of remixes, including contributions from Mesh themselves, as well as Eisfabrik and Ruined Conflict. While the Mesh and Eisfabrik remixes are my personal favorites, the more EBM-oriented remix by SK3RED also deserves a special mention.

“Aftermath” is a fantastic album in every asspect, from its compositions and production to its impressive collection of remixes. As far as I’m concerned, this is an album that is bound to appear on many year-end lists of the best releases of the year. An absolute must-have!!! (Rating:9).

Listen to “Absolution”:

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