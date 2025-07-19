Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Darkwave and synthpop artist Brittany Bindrim has released her latest single “Spiral Out”, the first track from her upcoming album “Counterpoison”, due out October 24, 2025. Produced by Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Poppy), the new single follows her 2024 debut album “Velella Velella” on Metropolis Records.

The lyric video for “Spiral Out” is available now via YouTube.

“Counterpoison” will be Bindrim’s second solo album, following a career as the frontwoman of industrial rock band I:Scintilla. According to Brittany Bindrim the new record will delve into “transformation, empowerment, and the shadows of the human psyche.”

<a href="https://brittanybindrim.bandcamp.com/album/counterpoison" rel="noopener">Counterpoison by Brittany Bindrim</a>

About Brittany Bindrim

Brittany Bindrim is an Illinois-based musician and visual artist, known as the lead vocalist of industrial rock act I:Scintilla, formed in 2003. With I:Scintilla, she released multiple albums on Alfa Matrix, including “Optics” (2007), “Dying & Falling” (2010), and “Swayed” (2018), combining electro-industrial, metal, and darkwave influences.

After nearly two decades fronting the band, Bindrim launched her solo project in 2024 with the album “Velella Velella”, released through Metropolis Records. Her solo work moves in a more experimental and synth-based direction.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)