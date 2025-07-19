July 24, 2025

Brittany Bindrim unleashes new single ‘Spiral Out’ ahead of sophomore album ‘Counterpoison’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 19, 2025
Brittany Bindrim (Emily Gualdoni Photography)

Darkwave and synthpop artist Brittany Bindrim has released her latest single “Spiral Out”, the first track from her upcoming album “Counterpoison”, due out October 24, 2025. Produced by Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Poppy), the new single follows her 2024 debut album “Velella Velella” on Metropolis Records.

The lyric video for “Spiral Out” is available now via YouTube.

“Counterpoison” will be Bindrim’s second solo album, following a career as the frontwoman of industrial rock band I:Scintilla. According to Brittany Bindrim the new record will delve into “transformation, empowerment, and the shadows of the human psyche.”

About Brittany Bindrim

Brittany Bindrim is an Illinois-based musician and visual artist, known as the lead vocalist of industrial rock act I:Scintilla, formed in 2003. With I:Scintilla, she released multiple albums on Alfa Matrix, including “Optics” (2007), “Dying & Falling” (2010), and “Swayed” (2018), combining electro-industrial, metal, and darkwave influences.

After nearly two decades fronting the band, Bindrim launched her solo project in 2024 with the album “Velella Velella”, released through Metropolis Records. Her solo work moves in a more experimental and synth-based direction.

