Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Orson Welles’ “1984”, once a work of fiction, has now become a complete reality in Russia. On July 17, 2025, the Russian State Duma passed a law that criminalizes online searches for materials listed in the Federal List of Extremist Materials, which includes content created by punk collective Pussy Riot. The legislation, codified as Article 13.53, equates accessing these materials – even privately – with extremism.

Set to take effect on September 1, 2025, the new law imposes fines of up to ₽5,000 (approximately $55) on individuals who intentionally search for or access banned content. The regulation applies even when users do not repost or distribute the material and extends to any tools that help bypass access blocks, including VPNs.

Among the listed banned materials are four Pussy Riot audiovisual works that have appeared on the Federal List since 2012, following rulings by the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow. These include:

These works are now officially deemed criminal to search, view, or open online. A still image from “Putin Has Pissed Himself” – showing a performance in Red Square – is featured in current protests against the law.

Response from Pussy Riot

The law intensifies ongoing Russian censorship of dissent and cultural resistance. In response, Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova has launched the Artist Action Foundation, in partnership with the Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI). The organizations aim to support artists targeted by authoritarian regimes and preserve their work against state repression.

According to its mission statement, the Art Action Foundation seeks to “elevate the voices of artists at risk of being silenced” and produce projects that “champion democracy and progressive values,” especially among youth in marginalized communities.

The Artistic Freedom Initiative, led by immigration and human rights lawyers, offers pro bono immigration services and relocation support for international artists facing persecution.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)