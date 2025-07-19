July 24, 2025

New Russian law criminalizes searching for Pussy Riot content

Orson Welles’ “1984”, once a work of fiction, has now become a complete reality in Russia. On July 17, 2025, the Russian State Duma passed a law that criminalizes online searches for materials listed in the Federal List of Extremist Materials, which includes content created by punk collective Pussy Riot. The legislation, codified as Article 13.53, equates accessing these materials – even privately – with extremism.

Set to take effect on September 1, 2025, the new law imposes fines of up to ₽5,000 (approximately $55) on individuals who intentionally search for or access banned content. The regulation applies even when users do not repost or distribute the material and extends to any tools that help bypass access blocks, including VPNs.

Among the listed banned materials are four Pussy Riot audiovisual works that have appeared on the Federal List since 2012, following rulings by the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow. These include:

These works are now officially deemed criminal to search, view, or open online. A still image from “Putin Has Pissed Himself” – showing a performance in Red Square – is featured in current protests against the law.

Response from Pussy Riot

The law intensifies ongoing Russian censorship of dissent and cultural resistance. In response, Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova has launched the Artist Action Foundation, in partnership with the Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI). The organizations aim to support artists targeted by authoritarian regimes and preserve their work against state repression.

According to its mission statement, the Art Action Foundation seeks to “elevate the voices of artists at risk of being silenced” and produce projects that “champion democracy and progressive values,” especially among youth in marginalized communities.

The Artistic Freedom Initiative, led by immigration and human rights lawyers, offers pro bono immigration services and relocation support for international artists facing persecution.

