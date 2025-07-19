July 24, 2025

Curse Mackey returns with 3rd solo album, ‘Imaginary Enemies’, on Negative Gain Productions

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 19, 2025
Texas-based Darkwave artist Curse Mackey has released his third solo album, “Imaginary Enemies“, via Negative Gain Productions. The album is available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats, including through Bandcamp and Spotify.

“Imaginary Enemies” concludes the trilogy that began with “Instant Exorcism” (2019) and continued with “Immoral Emporium” (2022). Back in 2019, Side-Line said this about “Instant Exorcism”: “a modern ritual of sonic catharsis rooted in industrial electronics and poetic dread.”

Where “Exorcism” confronted internal turmoil and “Emporium” delved into societal disintegration, this latest chapter presents a more intimate landscape of grief, disillusionment, and internal reckoning.

Tracks such as “Doomed for Monday”, “Time Comes Clean” and “The Kindness of Serpents” explore psychic fragmentation and emotional decay. The song “Blood Like Love” acts as a mournful centerpiece, while lead single “Vertigo Ego” poses the central question: “What monsters come after you when you are alone in the dark?”

Musically the album merges modular synths, spectral drones, and spoken-word fragments. The production was handled by Mackey and longtime collaborator Chase Dobson. Guest appearances include Jake Garcia (The Black Angels) and Rona Rougeheart (SINE).

About Curse Mackey

Curse Mackey is a darkwave and industrial artist based in Austin, Texas. He is known for his work with Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, and performances alongside Clan of Xymox and PIG.

His solo work combines industrial aggression, gothic atmospheres, and lyrical introspection. His debut album, “Instant Exorcism,” was released in 2019, followed by “Immoral Emporium” in 2022.

