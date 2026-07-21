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“An Order Of Things” marks the seventh studio album by the Belgian band La Jungle. Originally a duo, the group has now expanded into a trio -featuring two drummers, delivering nine new tracks.

La Jungle has earned widespread recognition within the broad Krautrock scene over the years, and it is easy to understand why. Their compositions are meticulously constructed, driven by hypnotic crescendos that gradually build towards powerful climaxes. Propulsive drumming and scorching psychedelic guitars combine to create a distinctive sonic experience, one the band manages to sustain throughout almost the entire album. Vocals appear only sporadically, functioning more as an additional texture or atmospheric element than as a conventional melodic focal point. Along the way, La Jungle is unafraid to broaden its palette, weaving in unexpected influences—including touches of Techno—that further enrich the music.

I have been a fan of La Jungle for many years, and “An Order Of Things” offers yet another compelling demonstration of the band’s remarkable creativity and musical vision. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Witches Carousel”:

<a href="https://lajungle.bandcamp.com/track/witches-carousel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Witches Carousel by La Jungle</a>

About La Jungle

La Jungle is a techno, krautrock and trance project from Mons, Belgium, built around Roxie and Jim, joined more recently by a second drummer, Da. The band has toured extensively, passing the 700-show mark over more than a decade on the road. Side-Line spoke with the group in a 2023 Click Interview about organic trance music.

La Jungle’s discography includes the self-titled “La Jungle” (2015), “II” (2016), “Past // Middle Age // Future” (2019) and “Ephemeral Feast” (2022). “An Order Of Things”, released in 2026, is the band’s seventh studio album and the first to feature the group as a trio with two drummers.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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