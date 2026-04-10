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Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have announced a collaborative full-length release titled “Nine Inch Noize“, due out on April 17 as HALO 38 in the band’s long-running Halo series. The project was confirmed through Nine Inch Nails’ official website after a teaser billboard appeared near Indio ahead of the duo’s Coachella appearance.

The release arrives just before Nine Inch Noize’s billed Coachella set on the Sahara stage. The collaboration extends a working relationship that already included Boys Noize’s rework of the Reznor/Ross “Challengers” material, contributions around “Tron Ares: Divergence“, and in 2025 Boys Noize went on tour with Nine Inch Nails for the ‘Peel It Back World Tour 2025’.

About Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize and Nine Inch Noize

Nine Inch Nails was formed in Cleveland in 1988 by Trent Reznor. Atticus Ross became an official member in 2016. The band’s first release was “Pretty Hate Machine” in 1989 followed by “The Downward Spiral”, “The Fragile”, “Hesitation Marks”, “Bad Witch”, and the 2020 pair “Ghosts V: Together” and “Ghosts VI: Locusts”. In 2025 and 2026, the soundtrack-era releases “Tron: Ares”, “Tron Ares: Divergence” followed, and now “Nine Inch Noize”, a collaboration project with Boys Noize.

Boys Noize is the project of Alexander Ridha, a German producer and DJ from Hamburg who later based himself in Berlin. He founded Boysnoize Records in 2005. His official releases includes “Oi Oi Oi”, “Power”, “Out of the Black”, “Mayday”, and “+/-“, alongside a long run of remixes and collaborations.

Before “Nine Inch Noize”, Ridha’s recent overlap with Nine Inch Nails already covered studio and live work. He remixed material linked to Reznor and Ross’ “Challengers” score, appeared on “Tron Ares: Divergence”, and toured with Nine Inch Nails on the Peel It Back run.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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