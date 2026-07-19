Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize open preorders for “Nine Inch Noize” on vinyl, CD and cassette via the NIN webstore, with copies shipping 30 October 2026.

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Three months after its digital release, “Nine Inch Noize” is getting physical formats. Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize opened preorders for the collaborative album on vinyl, CD and cassette through the official NIN webstore on 17 July 2026, with a ship date of 30 October 2026. A store-exclusive Nine Inch Noize vinyl variant is available only at nin.com.

The CD comes in a red slip case with hand-applied stickers, a clear plastic case and one of twelve photo prints; the cassette mirrors that packaging with a clear cassette case. The album is streaming on all major platforms.

From Halo 38 to the ‘Nine Inch Noize’ vinyl editions

“Nine Inch Noize” came out digitally on 17 April 2026 via The Null Corporation and Interscope Records as Halo 38 in the band’s catalog numbering, announced days earlier through a billboard on the road to Coachella and covered in Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize announce ‘Nine Inch Noize’ for April 17 as HALO 38. The industrial techno record reworks Nine Inch Nails songs such as “Closer”, “Copy of A”, “Came Back Haunted” and “She’s Gone Away”, adds a new version of Soft Cell‘s “Memorabilia” and a cover of How to Destroy Angels’ “Parasite”, and follows the setlist of the duo’s Coachella 2026 debut performance. Production and mixing came from Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Alexander Ridha, with vocal contributions from Mariqueen Maandig.

Reznor, Ross and Ridha had already collaborated on the “Challengers [MIXED]” edition of the 2024 film score, the “Tron: Ares” soundtrack and its remix album “Tron Ares: Divergence“, while Boys Noize opened for Nine Inch Nails on the Peel It Back tour and joined the band on stage each night.

About Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails is the industrial rock project founded by Trent Reznor in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1988. From “Pretty Hate Machine” in 1989 through albums including “The Downward Spiral”, “The Fragile” and “Hesitation Marks”, the project turned abrasive electronics into mainstream reach and has numbered its releases as halos since the debut single “Down in It”. Atticus Ross became the second official member in 2016, and the pair also run a parallel career scoring films, with Academy Awards for “The Social Network” and “Soul”.

Recent years brought the “Tron: Ares” soundtrack in 2025, the remix album “Tron Ares: Divergence” in February 2026 and the Peel It Back world tour. The Boys Noize collaboration grew out of that touring cycle, debuting live at Coachella in April 2026 a week before “Nine Inch Noize” hit streaming services. The new vinyl, CD and cassette editions now give Halo 38 its first physical release.

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