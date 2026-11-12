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The German duo Beyond Obsession has been active for several years and has already released a number of albums. For their latest release, which features 10 tracks, they collaborated with Scanner. The album explores themes such as obsession, loss, longing, and the things from which there is no escape.

First and foremost, Beyond Obsession remains a band operating within the broad spectrum of Electro-Pop. The compositions are pleasant, at times even ethereal, and occasionally reinforced by a harder edge. The choruses are generally catchy, and most of the songs are danceable. The music clearly draws on 1980s influences; at times, you almost get the feeling that Erasure might be just around the corner. The album is varied and contains several highly successful tracks. Unfortunately, I find the final section, comprising the last three songs, somewhat less inspired.

Beyond Obsession may not be breaking entirely new ground, but they certainly deserve their place within the Electro-Pop scene. All in all, this is an enjoyable album. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Into The Deep”:

<a href="https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/into-the-deep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Into The Deep by Beyond Obsession</a>

About Beyond Obsession

Beyond Obsession is a German electro-pop duo of Nils Upahl and André Wylar. The project self-released “On My Way” (2012), “Tokio Underground” (2013) and “Listen, Learn And Speak” (2013) before the “Listen – The Remixes” set of 2014. Beyond Obsession signed to Popgefahr Records for “Black White Hearts” (2015), followed by “Pieces Of Machinery” (2015), “Moments Of Truth” (2016) and “Pure & Naked” (2017). The duo moved to Infacted Recordings for “Revolution From Below” (2020) and its “Speaking Of A Devil” remix EP the same year. “In My Blood” is released on the Scanner imprint of the German label Dark Dimensions.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com