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Anyma returns to the Great Pyramids of Giza for two shows titled “ÆDEN Millennium” on March 19 and March 26, 2027. French composer Jean-Michel Jarre joins him on both nights, extending Anyma’s ÆDEN world tour and marking Jarre’s own return to the site since his New Year’s Eve concert there in 1999. Artist presale tickets open November 18 at 2pm GMT through Laylo, with general sale following on November 19 at 2pm GMT. The announcement was unveiled through a drone display over Cairo that formed a pyramid shape before revealing the two dates.

The 2027 shows build on Anyma’s two-part “Quantum Genesys” performance at the Pyramids in October 2025, which drew visitors from 92 countries. The arena and staging for 2027 are being designed with Egyptologist Dr. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, Director-General of the Giza Pyramids area, with what the production team describes as attention to the sensitive nature of the ancient site. More acts for both dates are to be announced.

Anyma describes the 2025 show as one of the most memorable stops of his touring career and says the 2027 production will draw directly on the site’s history: “I’m working on a new, entirely unique production for our return in 2027, especially paying tribute to the magnitude of the area’s beauty and history. I can’t wait to share ÆDEN MILLENNIUM with you in Egypt next year.”

Jarre connects the 2027 date to his own 1999 concert at the same site: “Delighted to accept Anyma’s invitation to join forces. When I welcomed the new Millennium at the Great Pyramids of Egypt, my ambition was to create a dialogue between this ancient setting and the future through music, light and technology. It’s exciting to return with Anyma, who shares that same spirit of exploration, and imagine a new chapter together.”

Dr. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, who is working with Anyma’s team on the staging, describes the 2027 return as a continuation of the 2025 event’s reach: “We are honoured and excited to once again welcome Anyma to the Great Pyramids. Bringing his cutting-edge stage production, lighting and digital art to our beloved pyramids creates a fascinating dialogue between our ancient history and the future. The 2025 event brought a whole new audience from around the world to Egypt to experience our rich culture and ancient history, and we are excited to expand that ambition again in 2027.”

March 19, 2027 – Great Pyramids of Giza, Giza, Egypt

March 26, 2027 – Great Pyramids of Giza, Giza, Egypt

November 21, 2026 – Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, India

December 4, 2026 – Yas Gateway Park, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

December 5, 2026 – MCOT Land, Bangkok, Thailand

December 12, 2026 – Plenitude Arena, Paris, France

December 23, 2026 – Nubank Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

December 31, 2026 – Espacio Riesco Expo Centre, Santiago, Chile (ÆDEN NYE)

January 4, 2027 – Zamna Tulum, Tulum, Mexico

January 30, 2027 – Parque Simón Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia

June 19, 2027 – Königsplatz, Munich, Germany (sold out)

June 20, 2027 – Königsplatz, Munich, Germany

Anyma launched the ÆDEN live show at his Coachella headline set in 2026 and has since toured it to 65,000 people in Mexico City, China’s largest electronic headline show in Shanghai, and sold-out crowds from Milan to Singapore.

About Anyma

Anyma is Matteo Milleri, an American-born electronic music producer and DJ now based in Berlin. Milleri met Carmine Conte in Milan in 2008 while studying sound engineering at the SAE Institute, and the pair formed the duo Tale Of Us, relocating together to Berlin. In 2016 Tale Of Us co-founded the label Afterlife Recordings.

Milleri launched Anyma as a solo project in 2021, releasing the singles “Sentient” and “Claire” on Afterlife that year, with “Claire” accompanied by one of the first full-length NFT music videos. His debut album “Genesys” followed on August 11, 2023, and was Beatport’s top-selling artist release of that year, peaking at number five on the UK Official Dance Albums Chart. “Genesys II” followed on March 29, 2024, through Afterlife and Interscope. In 2024 Anyma became the first electronic artist to hold a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, with “Afterlife Presents Anyma: The End of Genesys,” a production built around themes of technology, nature and humanity; a reported 100,000 tickets for the first six shows sold within 24 hours, and further dates were added into 2025. “The End of Genesys” closed the trilogy in 2025, with the single “Hypnotized,” featuring Ellie Goulding, reaching number one on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart in January of that year.

Anyma held a summer residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza in 2025 and headlined Ultra Miami, Sziget Festival and Zürich Openair, alongside a creative partnership with Oakley and a placement on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list. He provided visual creative direction for The Weeknd’s 2024 “One Night Only” concert in São Paulo, and closed out 2025 with a headlining performance and creative direction at the League of Legends World Championship in China. In August 2026 he launched his own label, ÆDEN Records, with the various-artists compilation “ÆDEN: Digital Renaissance Vol. I.” Anyma first performed at the Great Pyramids of Giza in October 2025 with the two-part “Quantum Genesys” show, a performance he returns to expand on with Jarre in March 2027.

About Jean-Michel Jarre

Jean-Michel Jarre is a French composer and producer whose career in electronic music spans more than five decades. He studied under Pierre Schaeffer at the Groupe de Recherches Musicales in Paris, grounding his work in the musique concrète tradition before moving into synthesizer-based composition. His 1976 album “Oxygène,” marking its 50th anniversary this year, established him internationally and set the template for the large-scale outdoor concerts he staged in the decades that followed, among them multiple Guinness World Records for live concert audiences.

On New Year’s Eve 1999, continuing into January 1, 2000, Jarre staged “The Twelve Dreams of the Sun” at the Great Pyramids of Giza, an event that drew an audience of 120,000 and doubled as the live premiere of his album “Metamorphoses,” featuring vocalist Natacha Atlas. Jarre designed the show with stage designer Mark Fisher and director Christian Bourret, and travelled to Egypt that year as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. Side-Line has previously covered Jarre’s reworked “Automatic” with Vince Clarke in 2015, and the Gary Numan-featuring follow-up to his “Electronica” project in 2016, as well as his 2026 book “Machines: A History of Electronic Music”, drawn from his own collection of electronic instruments. The March 2027 shows with Anyma mark his first return to the Giza site since 1999.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com