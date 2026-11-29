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Bestial Mouths, the project of the enigmatic Lynette Cerezo, returns with a new album created in collaboration with Brant Showers (Sølve, ∆Aimon, etc.) who already contributed to several previous works. The album features eight politically charged tracks that seek to shake us out of the submissiveness imposed by those who exploit and manipulate our fears.

The project remains defined, of course, by Lynette Cerezo’s unique and bewitching voice—a voice that rarely leaves anyone indifferent, as it invariably stirs something within the listener. Her vocal timbre is colder than ice, while her delivery is infused with passion and, one might even say, drama. Furthermore, the music does not simply complement her vocals; it often stands in stark contrast to them. One might not immediately expect electronic compositions to work so well alongside a voice that seems so perfectly suited to the Gothic genre. Balancing these two elements is a delicate task, yet it is once again executed to perfection. The result is a unique sonic dimension that gives rise to several particularly powerful tracks. On the one hand, there is Cerezo’s Gothic, at times even Ritualistic, vocal style; on the other, meticulously crafted compositions firmly rooted in EBM. Certain passages even evoke an unexpected, almost Trance-like effect.

Bestial Mouths has never disappointed me, and “Dead Lines” is no exception. In fact, it only reinforces my conviction that this project is destined for even greater things. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Hiss”:

https://bestialmouths.bandcamp.com/track/hiss

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com