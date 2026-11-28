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Japan’s fifth studio album, “Tin Drum”, turns 45 on 28 November. The English new wave band released the record through Virgin Records in November 1981, as the follow-up to “Gentlemen Take Polaroids” and the group’s final studio album before splitting the following year. Sources place the exact release day between 13 and 28 November 1981.

The band recorded “Tin Drum” at the Manor Studio in Oxfordshire and completed the sessions at AIR Studios in London, with Steve Nye producing after taking over from John Punter. Keyboardist Richard Barbieri later described the sessions as “laborious” and “quite an adventure in synth programming,” built around a Prophet-5, an Oberheim OB-X and a Roland System 700. Vocalist and guitarist David Sylvian, drummer Steve Jansen, bassist Mick Karn and Barbieri recorded the album’s eight tracks, with Simon House guesting on violin and Yuka Fujii on backing vocals.

‘Tin Drum’ tracklist and chart history

The album’s eight tracks run “The Art of Parties,” “Talking Drum,” “Ghosts,” “Canton,” “Still Life in Mobile Homes,” “Visions of China,” “Sons of Pioneers” and “Cantonese Boy.” “Ghosts,” issued as a single on 12 March 1982, reached No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart, the band’s highest-charting single. “Tin Drum” itself peaked at No. 12 on the UK Albums Chart and was certified Gold by the BPI in the months after release. The album is available to stream on Spotify in a 2003 remastered edition with bonus tracks.

About Japan

Japan formed in 1974 in Catford, south London, where David Sylvian (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Steve Jansen (drums) and Mick Karn (bass) began playing together. Keyboardist Richard Barbieri and guitarist Rob Dean joined in 1975, and Sylvian’s choice of “Japan” as a stopgap name stuck. The band signed to Hansa-Ariola in 1977 and released “Adolescent Sex” in March 1978 and “Obscure Alternatives” that October, followed by “Quiet Life” in December 1979.

Japan moved to Virgin Records in 1980 and released “Gentlemen Take Polaroids” that November. Dean left the band in May 1981; David Rhodes filled in on guitar for the band’s December 1981 tour, and Masami Tsuchiya joined on guitar and keyboards for the 1982 tour. “Tin Drum” followed as the band’s fifth and final studio album.

Japan split in late 1982 after internal tensions intensified once Sylvian began a relationship with photographer Yuka Fujii, previously Karn’s partner. The band played its final show on 16 December 1982 in Nagoya, Japan, following a six-night run at Hammersmith Odeon in London that November. Those London shows were recorded for the live album “Oil on Canvas,” released on Virgin in June 1983, which reached No. 5 on the UK Albums Chart.

Sylvian released the duet single “Bamboo Houses” / “Bamboo Music” with Ryuichi Sakamoto in 1982, then his debut solo album, “Brilliant Trees,” in June 1984. Jansen and Barbieri recorded as Jansen/Barbieri, releasing “Worlds in a Small Room” in 1985, then as the Dolphin Brothers on “Catch the Fall” in 1987. The band’s former members regrouped as Rain Tree Crow, releasing a self-titled album on Virgin in April 1991 that reached No. 24 on the UK Albums Chart. Barbieri joined Porcupine Tree in late 1993. Jansen, Barbieri and Karn later recorded together as Jansen Barbieri Karn, releasing “Beginning to Melt” and “Seed” in 1994 and “Playing in a Room with People” in 2001.

Mick Karn died on 4 January 2011 in London, after being diagnosed with cancer the previous year. Side-Line covered Genre Peak’s 2016 album “Your Sleekest Engine,” which included a new Jansen composition and a Barbieri remix, and a tribute album, “Still Life In Polaroids,” released via Coitus Interruptus Productions in May 2023. “Tin Drum,” the album that gave the band its biggest hit single in “Ghosts,” turns 45 on 28 November.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com