Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German electro-industrial act Funker Vogt will release first vinyl editions of “We Came to Kill” and “Execution Tracks” on March 26, 2026 via Repo Records. Both albums are set for limited black and grey marbled 2LP gatefold editions. The original recordings were remastered for vinyl by Gerrit Thomas in 2025.

“We Came to Kill” was Funker Vogt’s second studio album. It was issued in 1997 through Zoth Ommog in Germany and through Metropolis in North America. The album was released directly after the 1997 EPs “Words of Power” and “Take Care!”. The original release ran to 11 tracks, including “Time of Dreams”, “Take Care!”, “Killing Fields” and “Funker Vogt 2nd Unit”. The new 2026 vinyl edition follows the later expanded configuration rather than the original CD, because it adds the bonus tracks “Time of Dreams (Heart-Core Mix)” and “Take Care! (US Remix)”.

“Execution Tracks” was the third Funker Vogt album and came out in 1998 via Zoth Ommog, while Metropolis released the US edition. The standard German album had 12 tracks, but the US version carried 13 tracks by adding “King for a Night”. Core songs from the original release include “Civil War”, “The Voices of the Dead”, “The International Killer”, “Fortunes of War”, “Tragic Hero” (one of their best-known early songs) and “4th Dimension”. The new “Execution Tracks” vinyl uses the expanded 14-track configuration with the bonus tracks “Civil War (Vogt Scope Mix)” and “Martians on the Moon”.

About Funker Vogt

Funker Vogt is a German electro-industrial project from Hameln, Lower Saxony. Gerrit Thomas and Jens Kästel started the act in 1995 as a side project connected to Thomas’ synth-pop project Ravenous. The band name refers to a friend of the founders who served as a radio operator. In the early setup, Thomas handled composition, Kästel vocals, and Kai Schmidt most of the lyrics, while Björn Böttcher and guitarist Thomas Kroll joined the live line-up. Frank Schweigert later replaced Kroll.

The first studio album, “Thanks for Nothing”, arrived in 1996. It was followed by the EPs “Words of Power” and “Take Care”, then by “We Came to Kill” on November 18, 1997. “Killing Time Again” followed on July 28, 1998, and “Execution Tracks” on November 10, 1998. All were released by Zoth Ommog and Metropolis. More albums followed such as “Maschine Zeit” and “T” in 2000, “Survivor” in 2002, “Navigator” in 2005 and “Aviator” in 2007.

In 2001, Repo Records reissued the first albums with bonus material. These were followed by new albums including “Blutzoll” in 2010 and “Companion in Crime” in 2013. Jens Kästel announced his departure in November 2013. The band then issued the “Survivor” collector’s edition in 2014, briefly worked with Sacha Korn, and brought in Chris L. in late 2016 for the return that led to “Code of Conduct” in 2017. René Dornbusch had already joined the live line-up in 2012 and remains part of the current crew.

Chris L. quit the band in 2021 after which Funker Vogt announced a return in 2023 and introduced Bastian Polak as the new lead vocalist on December 5, 2023. The current line-up is Bastian Polak, Gerrit Thomas and René Dornbusch, it was also this band line-up that recorded and released “Final Construct” on May 3, 2024.

And now there are the first vinyl editions of “We Came to Kill” and “Execution Tracks”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)