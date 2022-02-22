Beauty In Chaos release ‘Behind The Veil’ LP feat. an all-female cast of vocalists incl. Elena Alice Fossi, Betsy Martin, …

Out now is “Behind The Veil” by Beauty In Chaos, the brainchild of and curated…
Beauty In Chaos release'Behind The Veil' LP feat. an all-female cast of vocalists incl. Elena Alice Fossi, Betsy Martin, ...

Out now is “Behind The Veil” by Beauty In Chaos, the brainchild of and curated by guitarist Michael Ciravolo, which features an all-female cast of vocalists. Earlier the band previewed two singles featuring Whitney Tai and Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera, SPECTRA*paris).

The 13 tracks also involve vocalists Cinthya Hussey, Tish Ciravolo, Pinky Turzo and Caterwall’s Betsy Martin, the last one is also presented in Beauty In Chaos’s newest video “Grasp the stars” which you can see below. The video is a “homage to the ’87-’88 Scream scene in Los Angeles” so Ciravolo says.

The 6 original tracks are also re-envisioned by the following producers: Tim Palmer and John Fryer, as well as MGT, Julian Shah-Tayler, Statik, Tommy Hatz and Michael Rozon.


