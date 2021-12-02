Side-Line video premiere: ‘The Kiss of the World’ by Beauty In Chaos ft. Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera, Spectra*Paris)

(Photo by Vincente Cordero and Francesco Licata) Out now is “The Kiss of the World” by the Los Angeles-based alt post-punk collective Beauty In Chaos featuring Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera, Spectra*Paris).

This is the second single from the forthcoming Beauty In Chaos album “Behind the Veil” and follows the single “Orion” featuring Whitney Tai which was released in Autumn. “Behind the Veil” is featuring all female vocalists and is scheduled for release on February 22 Los Angeles’ 33.3 Music Collective.

Here’s the video for “The Kiss of the World”. The video was shot by Vicente Cordero’s Industrialism Films.

Both Michael Ciravolo and Elena Alice Fossi gave feedback on their collaboration and the video.

As for the collaboration with Elena Alice Fossi, Ciravolo explains: “What drew me to Elena, besides her incredible voice, was that her lyrics are deep, intelligent and interpretive. It was her stage persona and a couple of interviews I had seen of her that sparked the ‘1984-big brother / V is for Vendetta’ concept. Vicente’s team did a great job of pulling these elements together … marrying Elena’s footage (filmed in Italy by famed photographer Francesco Licata) with our sets.”

Elena Alice Fossi from here side has this to say about the video: “This story’s plot is enclosed in the domination and deception that, perpetrated over time, have generated a zombified society, where the living dead obey an authority which in turn is the servant of stronger occult powers. And it’s these powers that pull the strings of a comedy in which consumerism, betrayal and manipulation are the masters.”

About Beauty in Chaos

Beauty in Chaos is the brainchild of guitarist Michael Ciravolo. The LA-based New Orleans native is also President of Schecter Guitar Research and until launching BIC, Ciravolo was guitarist in Human Drama for 30 years and had also played live and recorded with Michael Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel since 1998.

In 2020, Beauty In Chaos released “The Storm Before The Calm” and the remix-based “Out Of Chaos Comes…” albums.

Recorded at Ciravolo’s SAINTinLA Studio, this new LP was produced by Michael Rozon, known for his work with Ministry.