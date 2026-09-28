SoftWave will release “Through Open Eyes (Black Nail Cabaret Remix)” on 16 October 2026, the third single from the album “things we’ve remixed”.

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Danish synthpop duo SoftWave will release “Through Open Eyes (Black Nail Cabaret Remix)” on 16 October 2026. It is the third and final single from “things we’ve remixed”, SoftWave’s remix album due on 23 October 2026, and it is remixed by Black Nail Cabaret, the Budapest duo of Emese “Emke” Árvai-Illés and Krisztián Árvai.

The original “Through Open Eyes” is track seven on SoftWave’s second album, “things we’ve done”, released digitally on 13 October 2023. Black Nail Cabaret, built around Árvai-Illés’s vocals and Árvai’s keyboards, gives the song a darker, more atmospheric edge than the original.

Two singles already lead into “things we’ve remixed”: “Supernova (Aspra Remix)”, reworked by Aspra, the solo project of Marsheaux member Sophia Sarigiannidou, and “Wake Up (Cicero Remix)”, remixed by Scottish synthpop artist Cicero and released on 18 September 2026. Catrine Christensen and Jerry Olsen have built a remix compilation into the release cycle of every SoftWave album since 2017. That pattern continues on “things we’ve remixed”, which draws contributors from several countries.

About SoftWave

SoftWave is the Danish duo of Catrine Christensen (vocals, lyrics) and Jerry Olsen (synthesizers, production), formed in 2014 and based at their own Blue Orange Studio. The pair name Erasure among their influences and describe their sound as a mix of classic British-styled synthpop and dance-pop.

SoftWave’s debut EP, “Together Alone”, came out on 27 May 2016, followed by a remix collection, “Together Alone The Remixes”, in February 2017. The debut album, “Game On”, arrived in April 2019 on digital, CD and LP. Its own remix companion, “Game On 1Up”, came that November and was later reissued on CD by Electro-Shock Records. SoftWave supported OMD on the Scandinavian leg of the “Souvenir” tour in February 2020.

The EP “Aspire” followed in October 2022, and the duo’s second album, “things we’ve done”, arrived in October 2023, later pressed to vinyl in June 2024. SoftWave has also remixed other artists’ work, including Cicero’s “Love Is Everywhere” for his “Future Boy” 30th-anniversary reissue in 2023. “Through Open Eyes (Black Nail Cabaret Remix)” now carries that same track from “things we’ve done” into the duo’s third remix album, out 23 October 2026.

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