The Gothenburg-based electronica duo BAST (Daniel J and John Lönnmyr) has just released its debut 5-track EP “Together in Violence” via Red Round Records. BAST first emerged with the single “Give Me Strength” in October 2024, which also opens this debut EP.

And we have to be honest, this EP towers high above the usual output in the genre. The track “Lies/Empathy”, for example, is pure earworm material. It hooked us instantly.

Musically, this is a remarkably well-produced release, featuring strong vocals and electronic arrangements that reflect real maturity. That’s no surprise – this duo isn’t new to the music scene.

John is a seasoned rock keyboardist and composer whose career spans various genres, from fusion jazz to commercial pop. Since 2019, he has been a member of The Night Flight Orchestra. His solo discography includes “Ristor” (2020), created entirely with a modular synth, and “Aftonland” (2023), an instrumental progressive rock album with a strong emphasis on keyboards.

Daniel from his side has performed extensively across southern Sweden, mainly with his solo project Daniel J, alongside years of experience in the music industry.

Here’s the video for the opening track “Give Me Strength”.

