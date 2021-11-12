BArTc – Insubstantial As Ghosts (Album – ICR)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ambient, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of London based Experimental, Electronic solo-project BArTc, which is driven by Jason Barton. The name of the project is taken from the chemical elements Boron, Argon and Technetium, but is also a wink to Hungarian composer Béla Bartók.

Content: The work is the perfect offspring between Industrial-, Ambient- and Experimental music. The songs are driven by constant, repetitive loops, which are comparable to the noise of a rotor. Buzzing sound waves invite the listeners to enter a mysterious universe. You sometimes will notice a kind of fragmented vocals while a few tracks are driven by a rather slow cadence.

+ + + : If you’re into Electronic minimalism resulting in an explicit Experimental result, this is an album, which will definitely appeal for you. The sound formula is rather simple, definitely repetitive, but interesting and sometimes fascinating. “The Isotopes Of Yttrium” is a really great cut; it’s a little bit more elaborated and especially the slow rhythm injects something extra to the track.

– – – : The repetitive sound formula becomes rapidly predictable, but this project has something particular and it all sounds like there’s more potential inside than what came out.

Conclusion: BArTc stands for an accessible format of Experimental music.

Best songs: “The Isotopes Of Yttrium”, “Malleus Incuss tapes”, “Francium”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.ohm2223.com

Label: www.icrdistribution.com