Horologium – Carmina Contagionis (Album – Ur Muzik)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Experimental, Martial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Grzegorz Siedlecki strikes back with a new album of his sonic brainchild Horologium.

Content: This is probably one of the most eclectic Horologium releases I’ve been invited to listen to. The artist holds on to his Industrial-, Dark-Ambient- and Martial influences, but the songs are more diversified than ever before. It all sounds like a specific element has been accentuated on each song. From dynamic rhythms refined with some Neo-Classic elements to harder Industrial passages to Experimental- and Minimal influences to Pure Dark-Ambient and finally Martial atmospheres, this album has a lot to offer. Notice by the way one song is featuring vocals by Chilean artist Der Arbeiter.

+ + + : I don’t know if “Carmina Contagionis” can be defined as a work summarizing the sound and influences of Horologium, but it clearly has a very diversified approach. The main strength however remains the visual strength of some tracks, but also the sophisticated writing. The songs are elaborated and achieved with many little details and noises. The samplings remain another essential aspect of the work.

– – – : When listening to this album I was thinking –by the exception of the tracks featuring Der Arbeiter, why not adding real vocals like chants/choir) on a few cuts? It could definitely add a true bonus –and especially on a few tracks.

Conclusion: This album is the contrary of a silent movie; you now get the sound, but no images!

Best songs: “Usura”, “Dream Within A Dream”, “Monstrosity Roe”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://horologiumofficial.wordpress.com /

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063582273588

Label: http://ur-muzik.blogspot.be / www.facebook.com/urmuzik.rec