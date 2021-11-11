Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto release new track and video ‘Kirchhain’ from forthcoming hackedepicciotto album on Mute
Hackedepicciotto – Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de…
Hackedepicciotto – Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade / Crime & the City Solution) – have shared the video for their new track, “Kirchhain”, the latest to be taken from their forthcoming album, “The Silver Threshold”, coming out on Mute Records.
“The Silver Threshold” is the band’s 3rd album after “Menetekel” and “Joy” (with Eric Hubel and Vincent Signorelli) both released in 2018.
You can watch the video for “Kirchhain” below.
