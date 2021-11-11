Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto release new track and video ‘Kirchhain’ from forthcoming hackedepicciotto album on Mute

November 11, 2021 bernard

Hackedepicciotto – Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de…
Einstüzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution members announce new Hackedepicciotto album:'The Silver Threshold'

Hackedepicciotto – Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade / Crime & the City Solution) – have shared the video for their new track, “Kirchhain”, the latest to be taken from their forthcoming album, “The Silver Threshold”, coming out on Mute Records.

“The Silver Threshold” is the band’s 3rd album after “Menetekel” and “Joy” (with Eric Hubel and Vincent Signorelli) both released in 2018.

You can watch the video for “Kirchhain” below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , , ,

You may have missed

Einstüzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution members announce new Hackedepicciotto album: 'The Silver Threshold'

Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto release new track and video ‘Kirchhain’ from forthcoming hackedepicciotto album on Mute

November 11, 2021 bernard
German synthpop act Projekt Ich launches 'Mit dir' single feat. 20 remixes plus video

German synthpop act Projekt Ich launches ‘Mit dir’ single feat. 20 remixes plus video

November 11, 2021 bernard
Synthpop act Beat Noir Deluxe release new single and videoclip for 'A Reason To Live'

Synthpop act Beat Noir Deluxe release new single and videoclip for ‘A Reason To Live’

November 11, 2021 bernard
Cold wave trio Johnny Tupolev launch 'Desperate' video and EP

Cold wave trio Johnny Tupolev launch ‘Desperate’ video and EP

November 11, 2021 bernard
Raison d’Être releases 3 re-prints on double CD with bonus-tracks of long unavailable albums

Raison d’Être releases 3 re-prints on double CD with bonus-tracks of long unavailable albums

November 11, 2021 bernard