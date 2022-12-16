Bandcamp continues its Bandcamp Fridays in 2023 announcing first new date for February

On most first Fridays of the month since March of 2020, Bandcamp has waived their revenue share to provide additional support to the artists and labels who form the backbone of Bandcamp’s community “and without whom we would not exist” so the company adds. Over the course of those 26 Fridays, fans have spent more than $91 million dollars (!!) with each Bandcamp Friday generating millions of dollars of extra income for artists and labels.

So will they continue doing this? It looks like it as Bandcamp now communicated that “We’re going to keep a good thing going in 2023, and will hold the next Bandcamp Friday on February 3rd. We’ll share dates for the rest of the year soon.”

Bandcamp even launched the page https://isitbandcampfriday.com which is your first (or second) result when you search for the following phrase, “Is it Bandcamp Friday”, in Google.

Bandcamp is by large one of the biggest moneymakers now for indie labels and bands, and offers a direct communication channel for those labels and bands towards fans who buy from the service. No other music service is offering this direct communication tool nor will they offer this anytime soon. And knowing that there are still a bunch of labels that are still not on Bandcamp…

Bandcamp was founded in 2007 by Ethan Diamond and programmers Shawn Grunberger, Joe Holt and Neal Tucker, headquartered in Oakland, California, US. Over the years they also enabled selling merchandise and as of August 2020, half of Bandcamp’s revenue was from sales for physical products including two million vinyl sales in 2020 doubling that of 2019.

Bandcamp was acquired by Epic Games on March 2, 2022, Epic Ganes said that the platform “will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem and that Bandcamp will keep operating as a stand-alone marketplace and music community.