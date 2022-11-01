Finnish dark elektro act Miseria Ultima announces all new album for Alfa Matrix: ‘In Colors Of Void’

After their recently released new EP “Witch Heart Apparition”, the Finnish dark elektro duo Miseria Ultima (Aleksi Martikainen on vocals and Kimmo Huhtala on synths) now strikes back with their 3rd studio album on their new label Alfa Matrix.

The band’s trademark sound is clearly present again, so you can expect cold melancholic atmospheres and strong melodies with harsh aggressive vocals and dark elektro assaults. “In Colors of Void” will feature 11 songs dealing with mortality and tragic death and how we are facing grief and such sudden loss.

“It is all about chaos theory, choices, and causality – and also about psychic vampirism…”, says Aleksi Martikainen. “In songs like ‘Shutter’ and ‘Devoid Of Coloration’, I write about the sudden decay of mind after manipulation and also about the total death of self-consciousness…”

You can already check out a few tracks below. The release will also be out on CD, next to the download version on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/in-colors-of-void">In Colors Of Void by MISERIA ULTIMA</a>

Also check out the below videos including the official video clip for “Witch Heart Apparition” and one for “Caressing The Pale” in a Siva Six remix.