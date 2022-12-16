Blutengel releases first new single & video ‘Dark History’ – new album in 2023
Today sees the release of Blutengel’s first brand new single and video titled “Dark History”.
The single acts as a teaser for the upcoming album “Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die” which is expect for early next year. With the upcoming Blutengel album Chris Pohl continues the collaboration with Henning Verlage.
The band explains the concept behind the new single as follows: “Lyrically, the new song deals with people asking themselves if their past may have some dark chapters. After all, many people just hurt people who they love, and they are also afraid of being alone at the same time. And yet, everyone desires just that one person with whom they can escape this past together.”
Watch the video for “Dark History” below.
