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Side-Line is exclusively premiering “There Felt Like Being”, the second track from “Felt Like,” the forthcoming album by Los Angeles improvisational industrial-techno trio AxOxH. The album is due February 12, 2027, via Lost Future Records, as a digital release and a limited clear-vinyl pressing.

<a href="https://axoxh.bandcamp.com/album/felt-like" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Felt Like by AxOxH</a>

“Felt Like” is AxOxH’s second full-length release, recorded in Los Angeles and San Francisco between 2024 and 2026 at live performances and studio sessions in Highland Park. The nine-track album was mixed by Omniscuro, with the exception of “Swarm the Eternal Shore,” mixed by Joris Saïdani, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. It carries guest contributions from saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi on “Swarm the Eternal Shore” and guitarist David Baldwin on “Collapse.”

The album’s nine tracks are “The Bitter Pill,” “There Felt Like Being,” “Wilshire,” “Breaking Down the Barn Door,” “Swarm the Eternal Shore” (featuring Patrick Shiroishi), “Nine,” “Heavy Manners,” “Collapse” (featuring David Baldwin) and “Always Never.” Collage artwork is by Jesse Perlstein, with layout and design by Omniscuro and Perlstein.

About AxOxH

AxOxH is a collaboration between Jesse Perlstein (Sontag Shogun, Trellis), Daniel Sparks, who records as Omniscuro, and Erick Eiser (Hornsbee). The project began as an improvisational outlet in a garage in East Los Angeles after an extended pause in live music. It combines Perlstein’s ambient soundscapes with Sparks’ modular, beat-focused production and Eiser’s layers of harmony, bass and melody, reworking improvised sessions into structured pieces rather than repeating a fixed formula.

“Felt Like” follows the trio’s debut full-length and continues their approach of recording through improvisation and reconfiguration, experimenting with song structure and overdubs and bringing in outside collaborators. The album’s title reflects a sense of stillness that has persisted after what the band describes as ongoing tragedy in their communities and abroad. With “There Felt Like Being” now out ahead of the album, AxOxH’s “Felt Like” is set for release on Lost Future Records on February 12, 2027.

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