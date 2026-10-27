October 27, 2026

Homem Máquina releases dark electro single ‘Os Sinos Dobram’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 27, 2026

Portuguese dark electro project Homem Máquina has released its new single, “Os Sinos Dobram,” now streaming on Spotify.

Homem Máquina press photo for "Os Sinos Dobram"
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Homem Máquina, an independent dark electro, darksynth and industrial project from Aveiro, Portugal, has released a new single titled “Os Sinos Dobram” (“The Bells Toll”). The track is streaming now on Spotify.

“Os Sinos Dobram” combines a steady rhythmic base, distorted analog synthesizers and a dense atmosphere. The track’s lyrics, sung in Portuguese, center on urban decay and the tension between human fragility and mechanical coldness. The single joins two earlier 2026 releases, “Metade Máquina” and “Chamamento da Besta,” also streaming on Spotify.

Homem Máquina performs behind a masked, robotic persona, with vocals processed through a vocoder. The project describes its sound as the synchronization of man and machine, where, in its own words, “the precision of code meets human imperfection.”

About Homem Máquina

Homem Máquina is an independent project based in Aveiro, Portugal, making dark electro, darksynth and industrial music. The project presents its vocals through a vocoder, wearing a mechanical and robotic persona that masks the performer’s identity.

Homem Máquina released its first 2026 singles, “Metade Máquina” and “Chamamento da Besta,” before following with “Os Sinos Dobram.” All three tracks are available on Spotify, where the project describes its music as the synchronization of man and machine, found, in its own words, “in the failures of the circuit and the error of the algorithm.”

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