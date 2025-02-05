Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Two Gods is the new Attrition album “A Permanent View? Black Maria Remixed”. As you could guess already, this new release is a companion remix album for last year’s “The Black Maria”.

The release features 20 versions of the previous album’s flagship songs – “The Great Derailer”, “The Alibi” and “The Switch” – by artists from the USA, Canada, UK and Europe, including Bellhead, Chiasm, Microwaved, Lights of Euphoria, Vaselyne, Kitty Lectro, Satori, Khost, Jenna Leigh Raine, Martine and more.

The original “Black Maria” album was dedicated to the memory of Kerri Bowes (1982 – 2022) who was part of the band between 2012 and 2018. She co-wrote the horror film score “Invocation” and performed it live with Martin in Germany (2013) and Transylvania (2018). The album features various guest female vocalists including Emke from Black Nail Cabaret, Yvette from Vaselyne, Jonna Wolf and most notably the return of original Attrition vocalist Julia.

“A Permanent View? Black Maria Remixed” is available exclusively now as a name your price download from Bandcamp, with streaming worldwide on all major platforms from 21 February 2025 onwards.

<a href="https://attritionuk.bandcamp.com/album/a-permanent-view-black-maria-remixed">A Permanent View? Black Maria Remixed by Various Artists</a>

Attrition tour dates

Feb 7th – Necroscope at The Arches, Coventry, UK

March 28th – Necroscope at The Arches, Coventry, UK

March 30th – The Black Prince, Northampton, UK

May 9th – Speakerbox, Bangkok, Thailand

July 18th – VOD Festival, Friedrichshafen, Germany

Sept 5th – The Black Bull, Gateshead, UK

