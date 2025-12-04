Assassun – Retrofate (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German artist Alexander Donat continues to be ultra-creative, releasing numerous productions under his various projects. Vlimmer remains the most familiar of them all, but Assassun is, in my opinion, one of the most promising. “Retrofate” is already the fourth Assassun album and features ten tracks.

Assassun remains Donat’s most Electronic project and now delivers a highly distinctive production. Situated somewhere between remnants of EBM, atmospheric Dark-Electro textures, and the Experimental, this work primarily embodies a kind of ‘free-style’. You can’t really compare the music to other bands, yet it still carries a strangely familiar resonance. Bombastic and unpolished sounds rumble at the core, while the English, half-spoken, half-sung vocal delivery stands out. The result feels powerful—at times a bit unpredictable—which adds to its uniqueness and creativity. Heavier Industrial arrangements give the album an even rawer edge, though you’ll also encounter melodic passages.

Not the best Assassun album, in my opinion, but still more than worthy—and absolutely worth discovering. (Rating:7½)

Listen to “Past/INBETWEEN/Future”:

https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/track/past-i-n-b-e-t-w-e-e-n-future-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)