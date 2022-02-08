Assassun lands darkwave debut EP ‘The World I Will Leave’

Out via Blackjack Illuminist Records, a Berlin based label, is the debut EP from the darkwave act Assassun. The 4-track release “The World I Will Leave” is also out as a MCD in a limited edition and the first 15 copies of the CD are hand-numbered and come with two additional limited edition colored artwork inlay cards.

Behind the Assassun project we find Alexander Leonard Donat who is also the head of Blackjack Illuminist Records. Other projects he is involved include the darkwave/post-punk act Vlimmer, the dreampunk act Fir Cone Children, the synthwave/post-punk act Distance Dealer, the indie-rock act Leonard Las Vegas, the arabian darksynth act Feverdreamt, the dark ambient neoclassical act Leonard Donat and the fuzz ambient drone act Infravoids. A whole lot of acts that is, oh and additionally he was also a member of the disbanded electro-clash hardcore band Jet Pilot and ambient postrockers Flight Recorder.

A brand new project that needs to be checked out! Below are the visuals from the CD version of the MCD.

Check out the full MCD right below.


