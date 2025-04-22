Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

South African Gothic/Darkwave act The Awakening has just shared their new video for “Through The Veil“. The video is the third from the self-titled 12th album and follows “Mirror Midnight” and “Haunting”.

“‘Through The Veil’ tells the story of someone who has left this world but still wants to be near the one they love. I think it is beautifully romantic and relatable in any setting where we are separated from the person we need to be close to,” says frontman Ashton Nyte.

The video is accompanied by a full 3-track EP, including the video edit of “Through The Veil” plus the previous two singles “Mirror Midnight” and “Haunting”.

The Awakening has also announced additional tour dates for 2025. The Haunting Tour 2025 includes headline shows in Germany, France, Canada, the UK, and the US, as well as co-headline performances at the Castle Party in Poland and Brainstorm Fest in the Netherlands.

Joining Ashton Nyte on stage for The Awakening’s tour is long-term guitarist Jeremy Kohnmann (also of London After Midnight), bassist Diego “Ashes” Ibarra (previously of Static-X, DevilDriver, currently Wednesday 13) and long-term South African drummer Sevven. Tickets can be ordered here.

The band is also set to tour Mexico and Portugal this year.

The Awakening ‘Haunting Tour’ dates

8 July – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

9 July – Berlin, Germany – Maschinenhaus [Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei]

10 July – Leipzig, Germany – Naumann’s Tanzlokal [Felsenkeller]

11 July – Bolków, Poland – Castle Party Festival (co-headline main stage)

12 Sep – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Lodge Room (headline Glōm Fest)

13 Sep – San Francisco, CA, USA – DNA Lounge (headline Glōm Fest)

19 Sep – Portland, OR, USA – Star Theater (headline Glōm Fest)

20 Sep – Vancouver, BC, Canada – The Cobalt (headline Glōm Fest)

24 Oct – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall*

26 Oct – London, UK – Bush Hall*

29 Oct – Angers, France – Joker’s (Ashton Nyte solo acoustic)

30 Oct – Angers, France – Le Chabada

31 Oct – Paris, France – TBA

1 Nov – Stuttgart, Germany – TBA

3 Nov – Hannover, Germany – Café Glocksee

4 Nov – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

5 Nov – Cologne, Germany – Yard Club [Die Kantine]

6 Nov – Dortmund, Germany – Pauluskirche (full band acoustic)

7 Nov – Apeldoorn, The Netherlands – Brainstorm Festival (full band co-headline main stage)

8 Nov – Apeldoorn, The Netherlands – Brainstorm Festival (full band acoustic headline theater stage)

*with special guest The Royal Ritual

Further support TBA

About The Awakening

Formed in Johannesburg in 1995 by vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ashton Nyte, The Awakening has become South Africa’s most succesful gothic rock export product. Over more than two decades, the project has evolved from its post-punk origins into a fusion of gothic rock, darkwave, and industrial, a style which Nyte describes as dark future rock.

The band’s debut album “Risen” (1997) featured a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sounds of Silence”, which topped South African rock charts. Follow-up albums like “Request” (1998) and “Ethereal Menace” (1999) leaned further into synth-driven textures and industrial percussion.

Later works include “The Fourth Seal of Zeen” (2000), “Darker Than Silence” (2004), and “Razor Burn” (2006).

Following their relocation to the United States in 2008, The Awakening started tours across Europe and North America including a 36-date European tour supporting Wayne Hussey of The Mission in 2019. During this period, Ashton Nyte also collaborated on numerous projects, including contributions to Beauty in Chaos’s album “Dancing With Angels”.

In 2022, the band returned to its heavier roots with the release of “The Passage Remains”, their eleventh studio album.

The Awakening’s most recent singles “Mirror Midnight”, “Haunting” and now “Through The Veil” are previews for the band’s forthcoming self-titled twelfth album.

