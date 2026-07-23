The Awakening released the single and video “Until The Dawn” on 23 July 2026, the first taste of the album “The Lost Theatre”, out 23 August 2026.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Johannesburg gothic rock band The Awakening, led by Ashton Nyte, released the single and video “Until The Dawn” on 23 July 2026, the first material from the band’s upcoming 13th album, “The Lost Theatre”. The album is out 23 August 2026 through Intervention Arts.

Nyte describes “Until The Dawn” as the track that started the new album: “[It] is the song that gave birth to The Lost Theatre. I’m always writing songs, but this one told me a new album was on the way, and it had to be the first single. It is essentially a song about the courage of asking for help. It is a song of hope.” The single is streaming on Spotify.

‘Until The Dawn’ opens The Awakening’s ‘The Lost Theatre’

“The Lost Theatre” is the follow-up to The Awakening’s 2024 self-titled album, which reached number 3 on Germany’s Deutsche Alternative Charts. All music and lyrics on the new album are written, composed and performed by Ashton Nyte, produced by Nyte at Intervention Studios in the US and published by Intervention Arts / ASCAP. The album and a selection of limited-edition items are available for pre-order through The Awakening’s stores in Germany, the UK and the US.

The Awakening will support the album with a run of German shows, following last year’s worldwide Haunting Tour, which included headline dates in Germany, Poland, France, the Netherlands, the US, Canada, the UK, Mexico and South Africa. Tickets are available through the band’s site.

2 September 2026 – Dortmund, Germany – Pauluskirche (solo)

3 September 2026 – Köln, Germany – Club Volta

4 September 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

5 September 2026 – NCN Festival

6 September 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Maschinenhaus

About The Awakening

The Awakening is a gothic rock and darkwave band from Johannesburg, South Africa, built around singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ashton Nyte, who writes, records and produces the project’s material and also releases solo work and collaborations, among them recurring appearances with Beauty In Chaos. The band’s back catalogue includes the double album “The Passage Remains” (2022) and earlier releases such as “The Carriage” (2015), and it has toured Europe alongside Wayne Hussey of The Mission.

The Awakening issued its self-titled album in 2024, previewed by the single “Mirror Midnight”, and returned in 2025 with the “Through The Veil” video and a European tour announcement. “Until The Dawn” now opens the band’s 13th album, “The Lost Theatre”, due 23 August 2026 and backed by a run of German tour dates in September.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)