The Arms of Someone New expand ‘Love, Power & Justice’ to 38 tracks on Projekt

Projekt issues the 40th anniversary deluxe edition of “Love, Power & Justice” by The Arms of Someone New on 14 August 2026, with 38 tracks in three parts.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Projekt has released the 40th anniversary deluxe edition of “Love, Power & Justice” by The Arms of Someone New. The set went up on 14 August 2026 as a name-your-price download on the label’s Bandcamp page, and runs to 38 tracks across three parts.

The material dates from 1986, when Mel Eberle and Steve Jones recorded it in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Projekt first issued it on CD in July 2000 through its Projekt: Archive imprint. The 2026 edition returns to the original tapes.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/love-power-justice-2026-40th-anniversary-deluxe-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Love, Power & Justice (2026 40th anniversary deluxe edition) by The Arms of Someone New</a>

What the ‘Love, Power & Justice’ deluxe edition contains

The first part is a new 2026 mix of the eleven-track album: “Silhouette”, “Hollywood”, “No City Fun”, “Next Year in Jerusalem”, “Summer Dress”, “Your Evening At Home”, “The Sense of an Ending”, “Believe Me”, “Our Town”, “Everything At Once” and the opening piece.

The second part collects fifteen previously unreleased and alternate recordings from the same period, among them “Dear Friend”, “The Far Cafe”, “Dreaming of Home”, “4 O’Clock”, “Finding My Way Back Home”, “December 1910 (Vietnam instrumental)”, “Vietnam (Business is Business)”, “Carry the Day” and “Lady on Train”, plus 4-track versions of “The Sense of an Ending” and “Summer Dress”, demo versions of “Summer Dress”, “In Between” and “Radio Now”, and a 2026 remaster of “Uptown”.

The third part restores the 1986 mix in a 2026 remaster, so the set carries both readings of the album in full. The artwork has been reworked for the reissue. Projekt also still lists final copies of the 2000 CD in a jewel box.

Eberle and Jones will host a listening party on Saturday 29 August 2026 at 20:00 CEST, running through the expanded edition in text chat on Bandcamp.

About The Arms of Someone New

Mel Eberle and Steve Jones formed The Arms of Someone New in 1983 while students in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Their reference points were The Beatles and psychedelia on one side and the melancholy end of Factory Records and The Cure around “Faith” on the other. They worked with simple synthesizers, a Roland TR-707 drum machine and heavily reverbed guitars, with vocals kept low in the arrangements.

Their debut album “Susan Sleepwalking” appeared in 1985 on their own Office Records imprint, with Nick Rudd contributing guitar and vocals to two tracks. “Love, Power & Justice” followed, recorded with contributions from musicians who would go on to form the dream pop act Area, including guitarist Henry Frayne, later of Lanterna, and Lynn Canfield. Frayne holds writing credits on “Hollywood” and “Believe Me”; Canfield on “Our Town” and “Uptown”. Brendan Gamble also played on the sessions.

Projekt has handled the duo’s catalogue since the 2000 CD. The label put “Tape Recordings 1983-1985” on Bandcamp in March 2026, and issued a three-disc 40th anniversary edition of “Susan Sleepwalking” in October 2025. The “Love, Power & Justice” set completes that pair, and is the first time the album has been remixed rather than reissued as recorded.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)