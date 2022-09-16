Apoptygma Berzerk continues with rarities series, releases ‘Black Pawn’ compilation
(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange. Cover art by Halvor Bodin) With the release of ‘Black Pawn’ Apoptygma Berzerk adds the third album in a series of 4 releases with B-Sides & Rarities, following the ‘Faceless Fear‘ and ‘Disarm‘ releases which both came in 2020.
On ‘Black Pawn’ you get, among other things, served up the title track in its original version, as well as for the very first time, a studio version of ‘Enjoy The Silence’, something APOP fans have been clamoring for and wanting since 1998.
In addition to this, there will be, for the first time digitally, ‘Kathy’s Song (Mat Silver vs. Tony Burt Remix)’, a version only found on 12″ vinyl before. ‘Photoshop Sucks (Lo-Fi Version)’ is brand new and has never been released before.
With all these remixes, that have only been available on compilations or CD-Singles previously in combination with for example ‘Untitled 6’, we get an exciting and varied B-Sides & Rarities that most APOP fans will be able to appreciate and enjoy all digital platforms and streaming services.
This is in anticipation of new material and new releases from APOP, and gives the fans something to sink their teeth into while waiting!
Check it out on Bandcamp, Tidal or Spotify!
