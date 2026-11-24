Duran Duran’s “Notorious” turns 40 on 24 November. The 1986 album was produced by the band with Nile Rodgers and released through EMI and Capitol.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Duran Duran’s “Notorious” turns 40 this year. The English band released its fifth studio album in the UK on 24 November 1986 through EMI, three days after Capitol issued it in the US on 21 November. It was the first album the group recorded as a trio, following the departures of guitarist Andy Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor.

Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor made the record with producer Nile Rodgers, who had already worked with the band on earlier tracks. Session drummer Steve Ferrone played throughout. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, brought in late in the sessions, has said he ended up playing on five songs: “Hold Me,” “Skin Trade,” “American Science,” “Vertigo (Do the Demolition)” and “Proposition.” Bob Ludwig handled the mastering.

The ten-track album runs “Notorious,” “American Science,” “Skin Trade,” “A Matter of Feeling,” “Hold Me,” “Vertigo (Do the Demolition),” “So Misled,” “Meet El Presidente,” “Winter Marches On” and “Proposition.” EMI and Capitol pulled three singles from it: the title track, “Skin Trade” and “Meet El Presidente.” Extended remixes of “American Science” and “Vertigo (Do the Demolition),” cut at the time but not issued as singles, later turned up on the 1987 “Master Mixes” EP.

“Notorious” reached number 16 on the UK Albums Chart and number 12 on the US Billboard 200; the title track peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went Gold in the UK and Platinum in the US. Designer Frank Olinsky, known for creating the MTV logo, built the cover art around a grainy black-and-white John Swannell photograph of Christy Turlington; UK pressings embossed the “Notorious” lettering in silver.

About Duran Duran

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978, when keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor started writing together with Taylor’s art-school friend Stephen Duffy. The band took its name from Dr. Durand Durand, the villain played by Milo O’Shea in the 1968 film “Barbarella.” By May 1980 the lineup had settled around Rhodes, Taylor, singer Simon Le Bon, guitarist Andy Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor. Signed to EMI, the band released its self-titled debut album in June 1981, followed by “Rio” in 1982 and “Seven and the Ragged Tiger” in 1983. In 1985, the band reunited to record “A View to a Kill” for the James Bond film of the same name; it became the first Bond theme to reach number one in the US and the last single the original five-piece recorded together for close to twenty years.

Around that time, the band split into two side projects. Le Bon and Rhodes formed Arcadia with Roger Taylor, releasing “So Red the Rose” in November 1985, while John Taylor and Andy Taylor joined singer Robert Palmer and drummer Tony Thompson in the Power Station, whose self-titled album came out in March 1985. Andy Taylor and Roger Taylor left Duran Duran as the side projects wound down, leaving Le Bon, Rhodes and John Taylor to record “Notorious” as a trio with Nile Rodgers producing. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, hired as a session player for the album in September 1986, stayed on afterward.

Cuccurullo and session drummer Sterling Campbell were made full members in 1989, restoring the band to five pieces for “Big Thing” (1988) and “Liberty” (1990). Campbell left in 1991, and John Taylor followed in 1997, leaving Le Bon and Rhodes as the band’s only constant members. The original five-piece reunited in 2001; the lineup recorded “Astronaut,” released in October 2004, before Andy Taylor left the band again in October 2006. Duran Duran continued as a four-piece, releasing “Red Carpet Massacre” in 2007 with production from Timbaland and guitar from Dom Brown, who has toured with the band since.

Rhodes, Le Bon, John Taylor and Roger Taylor were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. The band’s most recent album is 2023’s “Danse Macabre,” and in April 2026 it released “Free to Love” featuring Nile Rodgers, reuniting the band with the producer who helped steer it through “Notorious” forty years earlier.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com