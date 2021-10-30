Amusement Parks On Fire – An Archaea (Album – EGB Global)

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop, Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: British formation Amusement Parks On Fire strikes back with a new album, which is the first one since 2010 (!). It doesn’t mean the band hasn’t been active during the past years, releasing different singles and EP’s and being on tour.

Content: I can’t say the album creates some distance from previous productions and albums, but if I often linked this band to Shoegaze, the new songs are clearly more eclectic. You’ll recognize some Shoegaze influences, which are mixed with Dream-Pop, but still a powerful Rock-driven style. Front man Michael Feerick remains a singer with a very particular timbre of voice and some songs excel with instrumental parts.

+ + + : I was mainly impressed by a few songs instead of the entire album. “Breakers” is for sure my favorite song, which is mixing influences like Shoegaze and Dream-Pop together. I also liked the vocals of Feerick. Another attention grabber is “Aught Can Wait” for its powerful guitar playing and instrumental final part having something transcendental. A last track to mention is “Boom Vang (Single)” for the delicious contrast (again) between vocals and harder guitar riffs.

– – – : Even if the vocals of Michael Feerick have something very unique, I’m not always a huge fan of it. I get the impression this timbre of voice isn’t always appropriated with the music.

Conclusion: I can’t say Amusement Parks On Fire strikes back with a bang; a few noticeable songs, but not really an album with a potential to enter into history.

Best songs: “Breakers”, “Aught Can Wait”, “Boom Vang (Single)”.

Rate: 6.

