New single for witch house project Shhadows feat. Reiya: ‘Daze Gone’

Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is a brand new single by the witch house / dark pop project Shhadows, aka Denver (CO) based producer Jason Timothy. The new single “Daze Gone” featuring Reiya. Reiya is not a newbie to the project as she was also featured on “Don’t need knives” from the “Renewal” EP.

On the single “Daze Gone” Shhadows explores influences of shoegaze and dreampop while still maintaining loyal to darkwave and witch house which Shhadows fans have become familiar with. The follow up EP will be released In April on the Re:mission Entertainment label as well.

Check the single out below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/daze-gone-feat-reiya">Daze Gone (feat. Reiya) by Shhadows</a>