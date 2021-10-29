Regard Extrême – Ars Veterum (Ambum – Steinklang Industries)

Genre/Influences: Medieval.

Format:

Background/Info: Fabien Nicault has been active under the Regard Extrême moniker since 1990. As a solo-project he already released several works on labels such as Les Joyaux De Le Princesse, Cynfeirdd ao. “Ars Veterum” is the first work released by Steinklang Industries.

Content: The work is an invitation to dark reverie; getting back to times of castles, knights, troubadours ao. “Ars Veterum” brings the image of lost times back to life by the magic of sounds directly linked to this music; flutes, lute, rebec… they’ll create this magic sound and sphere. Fabien Nicault’s deep timbre of voice injects an extra dark touch to the composition while a few female parts bring some lightness. I also noticed a few epic arrangements creating some drama. Most of the songs have been sung in French, but there are also tracks in Latin.

+ + + : Medieval music always has something enchanting and magic. It’s not that different with “Ars Veterum”, which however has a very dark approach. The music has something authentic; the flute sounds even creating a bewitching effect. The last track brings this sensation perfectly alive. I also enjoyed the more orchestral/epic-like “L’Irreparable”. And if you’re into French poetry, I’m sure the lyrics will definitely catch your attention for their emotion and rhymes. Last, but not least, the artwork is a perfect exposure of what you’ll hear.

– – – : The album is easy to listen and definitely enjoyable, but I sometimes miss something more melodic and/or elevating in the writing. Everything remains pretty dark… which is cool as well.

Conclusion: Regard Extrême is as a dark mirror to Medieval music; an ominous experience!

Best songs: “Bache, Bene Venies”, “L’Irreparable”, “Tels Rit Au Main Qui Au Soir Pleure”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.regardextreme.net / www.facebook.com/regardextreme

Label: www.steinklang.org / www.facebook.com/steinklang