Regard Extrême – Ars Veterum (Ambum – Steinklang Industries)
Genre/Influences: Medieval. Format: Background/Info: Fabien Nicault has been active under the Regard Extrême moniker since…
Genre/Influences: Medieval.
Format:
Background/Info: Fabien Nicault has been active under the Regard Extrême moniker since 1990. As a solo-project he already released several works on labels such as Les Joyaux De Le Princesse, Cynfeirdd ao. “Ars Veterum” is the first work released by Steinklang Industries.
Content: The work is an invitation to dark reverie; getting back to times of castles, knights, troubadours ao. “Ars Veterum” brings the image of lost times back to life by the magic of sounds directly linked to this music; flutes, lute, rebec… they’ll create this magic sound and sphere. Fabien Nicault’s deep timbre of voice injects an extra dark touch to the composition while a few female parts bring some lightness. I also noticed a few epic arrangements creating some drama. Most of the songs have been sung in French, but there are also tracks in Latin.
+ + + : Medieval music always has something enchanting and magic. It’s not that different with “Ars Veterum”, which however has a very dark approach. The music has something authentic; the flute sounds even creating a bewitching effect. The last track brings this sensation perfectly alive. I also enjoyed the more orchestral/epic-like “L’Irreparable”. And if you’re into French poetry, I’m sure the lyrics will definitely catch your attention for their emotion and rhymes. Last, but not least, the artwork is a perfect exposure of what you’ll hear.
– – – : The album is easy to listen and definitely enjoyable, but I sometimes miss something more melodic and/or elevating in the writing. Everything remains pretty dark… which is cool as well.
Conclusion: Regard Extrême is as a dark mirror to Medieval music; an ominous experience!
Best songs: “Bache, Bene Venies”, “L’Irreparable”, “Tels Rit Au Main Qui Au Soir Pleure”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.regardextreme.net / www.facebook.com/regardextreme
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.