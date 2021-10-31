Perturbator – Lustful Sacraments (Album – Blood Music)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave, Industrial EBM.

Format: Digital, CD, Double Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: The new Perturbator album comes five years after “The Uncanny Valley”. French producer James Kent is back on track unleashing nine songs featuring a few guests.

Content: “Lustful Sacraments” has something weird because of the multiple influences running through the work. We get a kind of intro-track, which is followed by a rather Gothic driven song, which is pretty obscure and features cavernous vocals. The next song is a bit harder, but here again there’s a Gothic approach supporting the song. But Perturbator is first of all an electronic project, which becomes more explicit when you’ll notice the heavy EBM bass line running through “Death Of the Soul”. A few other tracks become more Industrial-like reminding me of the power of Suicide. And the last song is more into a kind of atmospheric style, revealing a kind of desolation accentuated by somewhat whispering vocals.

+ + + : The album’s diversity has something disturbing, but all I can say is that this artist feels comfortable dealing with different kinds of music. I like the production of the vocals, creating a kind of foggy effect. The songs are well-crafted and there’s something to say about most cuts. I like the Gothic sounding title-track and the harder “Excess” (already released as an EP-title song), but “Death Of The Soul” is another cool piece for its irresistible EBM bass line. The global sound production is also worthy of examination; reflecting a great maturity and knowledge.

– – – : I don’t really have a problem with the diversity of influences and styles running through the work, but it sometimes creates the effect of a compilation.

Conclusion: “Lustful Sacraments” sounds a bit weird for its assortment of songs, but it’s a damned good work!

Best songs: “Death Of The Soul”, “Excess”, “Lustful Sacraments”, Messalina, Messalina”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://perturbator.com / www.facebook.com/Perturbator

Label: www.blood-music.com / www.facebook.com/BlooodMusic