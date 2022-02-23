Karma Voyage – Karma Voyage (EP – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Karma Voyage is a new Italian duo, which by the end of 2021 unleashed their self-titled debut EP. It rather looks like a mini-album of five songs.

Content: The debut part of the work sounds devoted to Shoegaze mixed with Dark-Wave influences in the background. The songs are progressively built up till a powerful final part. The third song sounds like an intermezzo for both last cuts, which are moving into Dream-Pop. I noticed one song featuring female backing vocals.

+ + + : Karma Voyage avoids any kind of innovation, but let us discover an enjoyable production. I like the evolution in the tracklist from Shoegaze towards Dream-Pop. There you’ll discover “Untold Desires” characterized by an impressive, elevating guitar playing, which sounds a bit psychedelic.

– – – : This is an enjoyable debut, but without major songs. This band has a basis to move on with.

Conclusion: Karma Voyage has achieved an interesting debut revealing some potential, which they now have to elaborate and improve.

Best songs: “Untold Desires”, “Eclipse”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Karmavoyageband

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords