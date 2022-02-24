The Funeral Warehouse – Hours & Days (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Indie-Wave, Shoegaze, Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: The Funeral Warehouse is a French trio which already released a few productions. “Hours & Days” was written and recorded over several years resulting in ten songs.
Content: The first half of the work is a powerful mix between Dark-Wave and Indie. The songs are well-crafted and moving crescendo till an apotheosis. The second part of the album is more evasive and inspired by Shoegaze. The powerful guitar play has been mixed with electronic arrangements.
+ + + : The first part of “Hours & Days” sounds astonishing. This is a powerful production, which has been progressively built up and reaching a total climax. The impressive guitar playing injects a true spirit in the album. “It’s a Black-Black Miracle” is an overwhelming opener, but I also recommend listening to “Miles Away” which sounds like a furious, Rock driven version of Depeche Mode. “Put It (For Indecisions)” coming next is another masterpiece. And I also have to say a word about “Long Way Out”, which sounds like the offspring between David Bowie and IAMX.
– – – : The last part of the work is more into Shoegaze and even if the songs are easy listening pieces they never emulate the power and passion of the debut tracks.
Conclusion: The Funeral warehouse took me by surprise by this very accessible dark Indie work.
Best songs: “Miles Away”, “It’s a Black-Black Miracle”, “Put It (For Indecisions)”, “Long Way Out”, “Absinthe”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thefuneralwarehouse
