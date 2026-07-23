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Dark ambient/industrial act AMPS KILL released the EP “Avulse” on July 23, 2026. The instrumental release is available now on Bandcamp and Spotify, along with other major digital outlets.

‘Avulse’ traces the process of shedding the self

“Avulse” has no lyrics. Its five track titles supply the emotional context for the music, which the project describes as exploring the removal of aspects of the self or of one’s life that block growth, in the way lizards, spiders and insects shed their skin to grow. The first four tracks, “Husk”, “Slough”, “Basilisk” and “Chronophage“, were released as standalone singles at the end of 2025. The closing track, “Des Pas Sur Les Cendres”, ties the EP together and draws its musical material from Claude Debussy’s piano piece “Des pas sur la neige”.

<a href="https://ampskill.bandcamp.com/track/chronophage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chronophage by Amps Kill</a>

AMPS KILL also released an official visualizer for “Chronophage”, viewable on YouTube.

About AMPS KILL

This project is the work of classically trained composer and improviser Stephen Bailey. A self-described “refugee of the classical music world,” Bailey completed his formal compositional training in 2015. Following the events of 2020, he found expression in extreme music and shifted his output toward the harsher, noise-oriented post-industrial sound of AMPS KILL, which he describes as focused on texture and intensity over melody and harmony, confronting the darkness of the post-pandemic world. The project released the album “Wretched Inheritance” on Bandcamp on July 25, 2024. “Avulse” is the project’s latest release, following the run of singles that make up its first four tracks.

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